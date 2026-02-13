Win tickets to the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

Racing fans—get ready. The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington is set to roar into town this spring, bringing a brand‑new kind of excitement to North Texas. This one‑of‑a‑kind INDYCAR street circuit will carve its way between two of Arlington's biggest landmarks: Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium. It's fast, it's bold, and it's unlike anything the region has hosted before.

And here's the best part: CBS Texas is an official partner, and we want you to be there—for free.



