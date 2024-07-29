In Texas, Biden proposes reforms involving presidential immunity, Supreme Court justices

AUSTIN — At the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin Monday, the friendly crowd greeted President Biden with a standing ovation that lasted more than one minute.

Mr. Biden criticized some of the Supreme Court's recent rulings: overturning Roe v Wade in 2022, and another earlier this month granting presidents broad, but not absolute immunity while in office.

He called for Congress to pass a Constitutional Amendment that would eliminate immunity for crimes a former president committed in office.

"This nation was founded on the principle there are no kings in America," Biden said. "Each of us is equal before the law. No one is above the law."

In addition to not giving former presidents immunity from crimes, Mr. Biden also called for Supreme Court justices to have 18-year terms, instead of lifetime appointments.

The U.S. Constitution says Supreme Court justices, along with all federal judges, have lifetime appointments.

One legal expert told CBS News Texas that under the President's proposal, Supreme Court justices would still maintain lifetime appointments to the federal judiciary, but couldn't stay at the nation's highest court past the 18-year term.

That would sidestep a constitutional amendment.

Republicans sharply criticized Mr. Biden's proposal saying Democrats want to destroy the court because they don't like the rulings.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday on social media, "This dangerous gambit of the Biden-Harris Administration is dead on arrival in the House."

Mr. Biden also said there should be a binding code of conduct for the Supreme Court justices.

"My fellow Americans, based on my experiences, I'm certain we need these reforms," he said. "We need these reforms to restore trust in the courts."

Mr. Biden came to the LBJ Presidential Library to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act signed by former President Lyndon B. Johnson.

He described it as a crowning achievement and defining moment in U.S. history, which also led to the Voting Rights Act and Fair Housing Act.

"Taken together these three acts have made this nation fundamentally more fair, fundamentally more just, and most importantly, fundamentally more consistent with our founding principles."

Mr. Biden's speech came two weeks after it was initially planned. At the time, some Democrats called for him to step aside and not run for reelection, which he did, less than a week later.

Congressman Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, who became the first member of Congress to call on Mr. Biden to drop his plans for a second term, told CBS News Texas after the speech that he spoke with the President at the Library.

"He couldn't have been more courteous and welcoming in his response," Doggtt said. "Our conversations were brief but I thanked him for his sacrifice for the country in stepping aside and giving us a chance for success and he thanked me for my call."

Mr. Biden became the first President since LBJ to decide against running for another term.