I-30 Canyon through Downtown Dallas to be closed to traffic this weekend, major delays expected

A major road closure planned for this weekend could lead to bad traffic conditions around Downtown Dallas.

The Texas Department of Transportation is closing the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-30 between I-35E and I-45, better known as the Downtown Canyon, from 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 19.

The construction is part of an $888 million project to improve the I-30 Canyon corridor, which is expected to be complete in late 2030.

Anyone going through the Downtown Dallas area this weekend should expect major delays, TxDOT said. They are asking people who can to avoid the area.

Traffic on I-30 will be redirected north to Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

TxDOT said it expects a similar closure to happen later in January, but plans for it have not yet been finalized.

In addition to the I-30 closure this weekend, the I-30 Canyon improvement project has other impacts in Downtown Dallas. The Akard Street, Cadiz Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard bridges over I-30 are closed for demolition and reconstruction, leading to detours between Downtown and the Cedars area. The Cadiz Street bridge is expected to reopen the soonest, but not until May of 2027.