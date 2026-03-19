Hurst police release bodycam video, say viral arrest video was edited amid excessive force allegation

The Hurst Police Department released new video Thursday from officer body-worn cameras of a traffic stop from January in which a woman claims officers used excessive force against her.

Taneisha Thompson posted her cellphone video of the encounter after it happened, which circulated widely on social media. In the video, an officer can be seen pulling Thompson out of her car by the neck. Moments later, several officers can be seen pulling Thompson to the ground to arrest her.

Hurst PD says viral video was edited, shows only part of encounter

In response to growing community concern, Hurst PD released bodycam videos from three officers involved. Hurst Assistant Police Chief Adam Hooton said in a statement accompanying the videos that Thompson's video was edited and captured only a small portion of her interactions with the officer who made the traffic stop, who he only identified as Cpl. Morgan.

The new video shows Morgan pulling over Thompson's vehicle for going 40 mph in a school zone with a 25-mph speed limit. The video shows Morgan asking Thompson for her driver license and proof of insurance, which she provides. Thompson can then be seen telling the officer she was heading home, but refusing to answer where she was coming from. Thompson denied she was in a hurry and said didn't see a school zone.

Morgan returned to his patrol vehicle to verify Thompson's license. Two minutes later, the video shows he went back to Thompson's window to return her license and told her he was issuing a speeding ticket. Morgan and Thompson also have an exchange about her lack of a visible registration sticker.

Morgan then returned to his vehicle one more time, and when he brought Thompson the citation for speeding, the video shows Thompson refusing to accept it. Morgan then dropped the ticket in her vehicle but Thompson threw it out and tried to roll up her window.

At that point, the video shows Morgan opening the door and putting his hands on Thompson's arm, demanding she get out of the vehicle. After Thompson kept refusing, Morgan dragged her out of the SUV.

By that point other officers arrived, and their bodycam videos show them help take Thompson to the ground and place her in handcuffs.

"Cpl. Morgan acted in full accordance with the law and the department's policies and the department stands firmly behind his actions," said Hurst Police Chief Billy Keadle in a video statement.

"It's never our intent to use force, however in this situation, force became necessary because of Thompson's behavior and refusal to follow lawful commands," Keadle said.

Court records show the Tarrant County District Attorney's office has charged Thompson with resisting arrest.

Thompson's claims of excessive force

Lee Merritt, Thompson's attorney, told CBS News Texas last week that Thompson "had a black eye, she had a busted lip, requiring 3 to 4 stitches, and other scarring and soft tissue injuries that she's recovering from."

Merritt said the officers used excessive force and he believes Thompson's Fourth Amendment rights were violated.

"The message that this kind of arrest and brutality sends to the community, especially one that's been ratified by the Hurst Police Department itself, is that if you don't respect a police officer, if you don't show them deference, if you don't kowtow to them, then they will brutalize you with impunity," he said.

Merritt also said Thompson believed she may have been the subject of racial profiling.

Hurst police said complaint was unfounded

Before the body cam video was released on Thursday, Hurst PD released a statement saying the case was closed.

"A formal complaint was filed on January 20, 2026, claiming excessive use of force, and an internal affairs investigation was opened. A thorough investigation was conducted, the claims submitted were determined to be unfounded, and the internal affairs investigation was closed."