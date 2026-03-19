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New Hurst police video shows escalation before driver pulled from car

Hurst police released new video showing how a traffic stop escalated before an officer pulled a driver from her car. The footage shows the driver refusing to take a speeding citation, prompting the officer to drop it into the vehicle. She then threw the ticket out the window, which a criminologist says created a new offense and contributed to the escalation. The expert also said the officer’s decision to toss the citation into the car helped intensify the encounter.
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