Viral video raises questions about force used in Hurst traffic stop

A video of a traffic stop in Hurst is spreading quickly on social media after a North Texas woman said she was injured during an arrest by a Hurst police officer.

The video shows Taneisha Thompson being pulled out of her car by the neck by an officer who has not been identified. Moments later, several officers are seen pulling Thompson from the vehicle and taking her to the ground.

"Mrs. Thompson had a black eye, she had a busted lip, requiring 3 to 4 stitches, and other scarring and soft tissue injuries that she's recovering from," her attorney Lee Merritt told CBS News Texas.

Dispute over citation escalates

Merritt said the incident happened in January. He said Thompson was driving home to Melissa with her 15‑year‑old son when she was pulled over for speeding while passing through Hurst. The now‑viral video shows Thompson taking out her phone to record the traffic stop.

"She wasn't happy that she was being pulled over," said Merritt. "She did not believe she was speeding; she suspected that she may have been the target of racial profiling."

After arguing back and forth, an officer issued her a citation. She refused to take it. The officer tossed it into her car, and Thompson threw the citation back out the window. The officer told her that was littering, and that's when the situation escalated. Thompson tried to roll up the window, and the officer grabbed her arm while repeatedly asking her to get out of the car. Thompson refused before she was dragged out as her son watched.

Attorney alleges excessive force

"The message that this kind of arrest and brutality sends to the community, especially one that's been ratified by the Hurst Police Department itself, is that if you don't respect a police officer, if you don't show them deference,if you don't kowtow to them, then they will brutalize you with impunity," he said.

Merritt said the officers used excessive force and believes Thompson's Fourth Amendment rights were violated.

"He could have issued another citation for littering, or he can do what he did, which was completely lose control," Merritt said.

Hurst police say complaint was unfounded

CBS News Texas requested an interview with the Hurst Police Department about the incident, but the department declined, sending a statement instead. It reads in part:

"A formal complaint was filed on January 20, 2026, claiming excessive use of force, and an internal affairs investigation was opened. A thorough investigation was conducted, the claims submitted were determined to be unfounded, and the internal affairs investigation was closed."

The department added that the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office is continuing to investigate the case. This is a developing story.