Hundreds rally for women's equity and equality in Fort Worth reenactment

On a clear and cool March morning, hundreds joined the Fort Worth Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, at the Tarrant County Courthouse in downtown Fort Worth for a reenactment and rally for women's equity and equality.

The moment came nearly 112 years after 22 founders of the newly established historically African-American sorority joined thousands of other women for a demonstration down Pennsylvania Avenue at the 1913 Women's Suffrage March in Washington, D.C.

Occurring one day before Woodrow Wilson's presidential inauguration, the 1913 event has long been considered the first civil rights parade staged in the nation's capital.

"We're honored to be here [and] we're honored to be able to stand on the shoulders of our founders," said Chapter President Demetrice Thompson as she gathered with several others for a reenactment of the day.

Thompson said the organization's reenactment and the march aimed to raise awareness about current and key issues plaguing the North Texas community, including a gender-based wage gap, inequities in maternal health and mortality, and voting rights.

The event featured several invited speakers, including Shelby Patrice of Budget University; Dr. Amy Raines of UNT Health Science Center; Dr. Kyrah Brown of UTA Maternal Health Lab; Crystal Mason of Fight Against Voter Suppression; and community activist Deborah Peoples, in addition to the O.D. Wyatt High School Band and Dancers and several elected officials.

While women of color played key roles in the struggle to secure the right to vote, they were not always included in the retelling of many of the stories that are shared in the present day.

"Our 22 founders were college students at Howard University. They said, 'Hey, we need to be in this fight. We need to not be left out of the conversation,'" said Misty Wilder, who serves as Social Action Chair for the organization.

"We want people to know today that you can be part of the conversation but not just be part of the conversation, do something active for women's rights," she added.

Thompson said the group hopes to inspire young women and girls to advocate for meaningful change in their communities.

"We want to inspire women and young girls to use their voice," she said. "Don't be afraid to use your voice. No matter what it is."

Proceeds from the march will benefit the FLY Girlz Academy, a nonprofit organization for young girls ages 7-18 that offers mentoring, life skills training, and community service.