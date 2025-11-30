How to watch the GM Financial Parade of Lights

For many North Texans, the GM Financial Parade of Lights marks the official start of the holiday season. This Sunday, thousands will gather in downtown Fort Worth as the parade kicks off at 6 p.m.

Not a fan of crowds? No problem. CBS News Texas has you covered.

As the official media sponsor, we'll broadcast the entire parade live on our sister station, KTXA 21. You can also stream the parade on the CBS News Texas app, or on platforms like Roku, Pluto TV, and more.

Tune in Sunday, November 30 at 6 p.m. CT for all the excitement.

Madison Sawyer and Carmen Blackwell will host the broadcast live from the parade route.

This year's theme for the parade is "Sparkle, Dazzle, Shine!" The parade promises innovative floats and interactive features along the route. More than 100 elements, including floats, marching bands, antique cars and horse-drawn carriages will be part of the festivities.

This year's grand marshal is Chris Cassidy, the president and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, the parade announced. In October, he announced he would be stepping down after four years on the job, in which he led the construction and opening of the museum, located in Arlington. Cassidy is also a retired Navy SEAL and NASA astronaut.

First held in 1983 to celebrate family and togetherness, the Fort Worth Parade of Lights has since grown into one of the largest illuminated parades in the U.S.