Medal of Honor Museum CEO Chris Cassidy to step down after four-year mission

Medal of Honor Museum CEO Chris Cassidy to step down after completing his four-year mission

When the National Medal of Honor Museum opened in Arlington earlier this year, it marked the culmination of an intense four-year journey for President and CEO Chris Cassidy and the team he built.

Now, with his mission accomplished, Cassidy says it's time to take a well-deserved break and make room for the museum's next leader.

From astronaut to museum builder

In August 2021, the former NASA astronaut and Navy SEAL became the first president and CEO of a museum that didn't exist yet. All he had to start with was a piece of dirt in Arlington — and a mission to raise money.

Cassidy reflected on what he wishes he had known when he first accepted the role in August 2021.

Laughing, when I asked him, "Do we need an hour? No! I knew fundraising was a part of it, but I had never fundraised before."

Cassidy says it took him about six months to realize that "fundraising truly is a relationship-building business."

Groundbreaking brought momentum and pressure

By the groundbreaking in March 2022, Cassidy's relationship-building was paying off. Former President George W. Bush accompanied 15 Medal of Honor recipients and hundreds of special guests. The money began to flow in—but so did the pressure to make the museum extraordinary.

"We actually got going pretty far down the path of the design of the museum, the layout, the nature of the exhibits. And it was kind of like, we all woke up one day and said, 'This is not right, it's not on the mark,'" Cassidy said. "We basically erased the whole thing halfway through."

Redesign led to grand opening day

After redesigning to the incredible layout visitors see today — and raising $300 million — Cassidy and his team completed three years of nonstop construction to meet the March 25, 2025, deadline: National Medal of Honor Day.

"Grand opening was just a magical day, the whole thing. Heck of a day," Cassidy said. "There were so many people who got us to that day, and sharing it with all those people was just something special."

Museum honors stories of valor

To date, the museum has welcomed thousands of visitors, each soaking in the curated personal stories behind those who have received the nation's highest honor for valor in combat.

As for what Cassidy says he will miss most? It happened only days before this interview.

"I looked around, and I remember just sitting off to the side and watching and thinking, this is the perfect day," Cassidy said. "We've got young people, elderly people, we've got active duty military, and corporate people all enjoying what we've got to offer here. I'll miss that."

Board begins nationwide search for successor

Cassidy will stay with the museum through the end of the year to help transition to the next president and CEO. The board of directors has already begun a nationwide search for the next leader of this North Texas treasure.