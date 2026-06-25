How to watch Japan vs. Sweden in the FIFA World Cup: TV channel, streaming and kickoff time

The fourth FIFA Men's World Cup match at Dallas Stadium is set to begin at 6 p.m. CT this Thursday.

Japan and Sweden will face off in their final match of the group stage. Both teams are virtual locks to advance to the knockout stage, but seeding is at stake. The other members of Group F, Tunisia and the Netherlands, will play concurrently in Kansas City.

Japan and the Netherlands are tied at the top of the group with 4 points each. Sweden is in third with 3 points, and Tunisia has 0 points and has been mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

How to watch Japan vs. Sweden

Where: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium)

When: 6 p.m. CT

On TV: FOX and Telemundo (Spanish language)

Streaming: FOX One and Peacock (Spanish language)

What's at stake for Japan

Japan returns to Arlington for a second time after facing the Netherlands at Dallas Stadium for their first match of the tournament, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Japan could finish first in Group F with a win on Thursday, depending on how the match between the Netherlands and Tunisia plays out.

A draw would clinch Japan a spot in the knockout stage with 5 points in group play, with the possibility of winning the group or finishing second.

Japan is still virtually guaranteed to advance to the knockout stage with a loss, which would likely leave them in third place in the group.

What's at stake for Sweden

Thursday's game will be the first at Dallas Stadium for Sweden but they are familiar with North Texas, having their base camp in Frisco at Toyota Stadium.

With a victory on Thursday, Sweden would win Group F if Tunisia upsets the Netherlands; otherwise Sweden would finish in second place.

Sweden is guaranteed to advance as a third-place finisher with a draw. A loss would still most likely send them to the knockout stage, absent an extremely lopsided goal differential.