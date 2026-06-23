Sweden fans kick off World Cup spirit in Frisco ahead of Japan match

In two days, Sweden faces Japan in the World Cup, but before cheering on their team from the stands, some Swedish fans are taking the pitch tonight in Frisco.

Swedish supporter Jonas Ekman is 5,000 miles from home, but says it doesn't feel that way.

"The flags, the shirts... and everyone is just so friendly," he said.

At The PIT in Frisco, the supporter clubs for the Swedish team and FC Dallas are playing a friendly match, celebrating a shared love of soccer.

"It's awesome to represent Sweden here with all of the fans," one supporter said. "It's amazing."

"The passion, the team spirit, you're very close with your teammates and that's a very nice thing," another supporter said.

The Consulate of Sweden Dallas helped put it all together and said the fans have already experienced Texas barbecue and plan to go to a rodeo on Wednesday.

"I don't know... maybe I'll buy myself a proper hat," Ekman said. "This is a Swedish-style cowboy hat. I just love to experience a new culture!"

Win or lose Thursday, the memories made will last a lifetime.