Japanese fans win hearts cleaning up Dallas Stadium after World Cup match

Fans of Japan's national team have captured and warmed hearts, though it had nothing to do with the match against the Netherlands and everything to do with what happened when it was over.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 14: The dressing room of Japan is seen after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

When the Japan vs. Netherlands FIFA World Cup match ended, many fans headed for the exits, but Japanese fans reached for trash bags instead.

Viral cleanup effort captures global attention

The now viral photos show hundreds of Japanese fans cleaning up their section of Dallas Stadium. Trash bags in hand, they picked up cups, wrappers and anything left behind.

The Japanese men's team even left their locker room spotless. No one asked them to do it.

"It's kind of a habit or natural, I guess," said Nina Shimaguchi, with the Japan American Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Shimaguchi wasn't surprised. The value of cleaning up is a sign of respect and the habit starts young.

"The Japanese education system, we don't have custodians from elementary to high school, so we have to take care of hallways, restrooms," she said.

But for many, it goes beyond being tidy. Shimaguchi says it's tied to what's called "Shintoism" and the belief that everyday things carry meaning.

"Shintoism is rooted in Japan, where we think all natural items have a spirit, like a tree, stones," Shimaguchi said. "Which go into all our daily items as well ... There is a saying that one rice grain has seven spirits in it..."

Outside Dallas Stadium, thousands of Dutch fans added to the World Cup energy, chanting and celebrating long after the final whistle.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 14: Japan fans clear trash in the stands during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Michael Steele / Getty Images

Team Japan leaves lasting impression on and off the field

But in the silence, a simple act of cleaning up is sparking millions of views and a bigger conversation about culture, curiosity and kindness.

"Through the game, probably many people see, 'Oh that's the culture,'" said Shimaguchi. "And that's the next step of people trying to learn, trying to know...That kind of positivity remains."

Kindness above all else.

Team Japan plays a game this Saturday in Mexico and then returns to Dallas Stadium in 10 days to play against Sweden. And if history is any indication, they'll do what they did before: leave the stadium spotless. Maybe even inspiring a few others to do the same.

