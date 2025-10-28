How the government shutdown could impact North Texas workers and Thanksgiving air travel

Constitutionally, the FAA and TSA are considered essential workers who have taken an oath to their jobs. TSA union representatives acknowledge that. But as the impasse between Republicans and Democrats moves at the speed of "no funding yet," workers may not have the means to make it to work during the heavy travel of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"How would you handle this situation if you went to work for two months, potentially, and you did not receive your paycheck?" Johnny Jones said. "How long do you think you could last without being paid? This is what potentially is being asked for us to do."

Jones is the president of the American Federation of Government Employees. Sixteen hundred members look to him in Dallas and 45,000 nationwide. He said some workers are already talking about not coming into work due to the threat of homelessness, food insecurity, lack of insurance, gas costs, and the possibility of vehicle repossession.

"We don't want a rain check. We want our paychecks today, not tomorrow, today," he said. "Just like anybody else who goes to work every single day, they want to be paid."

Personal sacrifices and financial strain

Chris Brown is executive vice president for AFGE Local 1040, which represents TSA workers at Dallas Love Field, Wichita Falls, Tyler, Longview and Abilene airports. He's been with TSA for 23 years.

Tuesday evening, he got the welcome distraction of watching his son play football at T.A. Howard Middle School.

"These little moments like this, they help me forget about it for a while," Brown said.

While he has not spoken with workers who are considering not coming to work, he has spoken with coworkers who are struggling. His own family has tightened its budget.

"I've tried to stash away money thinking that this might be a possibility, the way that the current administration and certain things are going on with the budget and how we've had so many continuing resolutions in the past," Brown said. "You can't just save money for or budget for in those cases like car repairs, emergency car repairs, kids' sports stuff. My daughter does dance. That costs extra money, too."

Back pay doesn't fix everything

Brown said that by the time federal workers get back pay, some are already financially behind — facing late fees, loans, and other burdens.

"We've been setting record numbers of travelers coming through TSA as a whole and even at DFW, especially," Brown said. "I think there should be a possibility that lines are going to get long."

That's what TSA leaders believe nearly 30 days into the shutdown. In the meantime, Brown said airport vendors like Starbucks and TGI Fridays have donated gift cards.

It provides some relief, as a lack of money makes life challenging.

Workers face impossible choices

"I have a friend right now and a co-worker that told me this morning she's down to $1.98 in her bank account, and they're going to have to go down and ask for emergency food stamps," Jones said.

The father of four said he bought tickets for his only daughter — the youngest — to see Billie Eilish a while back. She told him to sell the concert tickets. Jones said he told her no, because this may end up being her Christmas present.