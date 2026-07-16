How heavy rain is triggering historic flooding across Central and Southwest Texas

Life-threatening flooding is underway Thursday in parts of central and southwest Texas.

Uvalde County, between San Antonio and the Mexico border, has received at least 20 inches of rain in the past few days. That is just a few inches shy of the yearly average for the area.

Kerrville, northeast of Uvalde, is not the epicenter of the flooding like it was on July 4 of 2025 when more than 100 people died when the Guadalupe River flooded. However, there is still widespread, potentially catastrophic flooding in the area after 15 inches of rainfall.

The National Weather Service has a flash flood emergency in place, which is the highest threat designation. It indicates an imminent threat to life.

Periods of heavy rain are expected to continue into Thursday afternoon before a brief break in the evening. Another round is expected to push in overnight.

On Friday, no additional heavy rain is expected in the Uvalde and Kerr County areas. The flood threat shifts to the west, where 2 to 6 inches of additional rain will be possible. Some rainfall rates may be as heavy as 4 to 6 inches per hour, as indicated by radar.

Flooded Texas rivers

The National Weather Prediction Service shows the following Texas rivers at major flood stage as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday: