Houston man arrested after being caught stealing mail from North Texas churches, police say

A 38-year-old Houston man is accused of traveling to North Texas and stealing from church mailboxes, the Wylie Police Department said Wednesday.

According to Wylie PD, an investigation was launched on July 6, after officers were called to The Cross Church when staff noticed that the mailbox located in the parking lot had been pried open on multiple occasions.

Detectives said with the assistance of license-plate reading cameras, also known as FLOCK safety cameras, the suspect vehicle was identified, determined to be registered in Houston and was tracked to the Dallas Metroplex, specifically Wylie.

Wylie PD said units set up surveillance at The Cross Church and witnessed the suspect vehicle arrive and the driver exit.

Viorel Velcu, 38, of Houston, was arrested by Wylie police officers after being caught stealing from a church mailbox. Wylie Police Department

The driver, identified as Viorel Velcu, was stopped and arrested by officers for unlawful use of a criminal instrument and mail theft less than or equal to 10 addresses.

Police said Velcu also had an arrest warrant out of Flower Mound for mail theft.

The investigation is ongoing, and Wylie PD said additional charges may be brought against Velcu as they partner with other agencies to determine if any other mail thefts occurred across the Dallas area.