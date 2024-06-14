Watch CBS News
Hot, sunny Father's Day weekend ahead for North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS – If you're heading out for Father's Day, expect an abundance of heat and sunshine.

The clear skies and dry conditions will continue right through the weekend, due to high pressure in the area.

Mornings will start off in the low to mid-70s, with afternoons reaching into the mid-90s, and feeling close to 100 degrees.

Those with upper respiratory issues, such as asthma should minimize their time outdoors this afternoon as it will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

An air quality alert is in place today for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and some surrounding counties, including Johnson, Wise, Parker and Kaufman. 

Early next week, we are watching the southwestern Gulf of Mexico closely for potential development. There is a 40% chance we could see a tropical depression form by the middle of next week.

The impacts for North Texas would be an increase in moisture leading to higher humidity and a few afternoon showers starting Monday. Any heavy flooding rain will stay to our south.

Rain chances increase slightly Wednesday night into Thursday, especially for southeast parts of the Metroplex.

The increase of cloud cover next week will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 5:51 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

