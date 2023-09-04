Watch CBS News
Hot Labor Day ahead and record heat possible throughout the workweek

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSnewsTexas.com) - We broke our 48-day dry streak at DFW Sunday!

A lot of places saw some rain with some spots picking up over 2", estimated by radar. We even got some strong downburst winds in Ellis County Sunday afternoon.  

Mike Prendergrast

We could have a few isolated showers on Monday morning. But by the afternoon we can expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 100°.

High pressure builds back in this week, leading to potential record-high temperatures later this work week.  

The good news is along with some potential record highs, next weekend does have some rain in the forecast. At this point, we'll take whatever we can get!

Enjoy your labor day!  

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on September 3, 2023 / 10:29 PM

