Homicide Unit investigates separate overnight shootings in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – Fort Worth police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that happened overnight Saturday.

In the first incident, at approximately 1:55 a.m., officers from the Northwest Division were called to the 1800 block of NE 33rd St. There, they found two victims with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. Both were transported to area hospitals, where one was pronounded dead shortly after arrival. The second victim is expected to recover.

Detectives said in a news release that an unidentified vehicle drove by the location and fired multiple shots toward a group, striking the two victims.

The second reported incident happened around 2:14 a.m., when officers from the South Division responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of the South Freeway service road. Upon arrival, they found and quickly transported three victims to local hospitals. One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another victim is expected to survive, while the third was likely injured from flying debris rather than gunfire, police said.

Detectives believe the shooting followed a physical altercation between the suspect and another individual. The suspect fired multiple multiple rounds at the other person involved in the fight, hitting the victims. The suspect left the scene in a dark-colored pickup truck.

The identities of the deceased will be released once next of kin have been notified.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is working to determine the manner and cause of death in both cases. The Fort Worth Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating both shootings.