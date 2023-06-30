Homer Hogues, among last surviving Tuskegee Airmen dies at 96

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – One of the last living Tuskegee Airmen has died.

Homer Hogues died at 96 years old in Dallas on Tuesday. According to his obituary, Hogues' death comes two days after the death of his wife of over 70 years, Mattie.

KTVT

A lifelong resident of Texas, Hogues joined the US experiential military group of Black enlisted Americans: the Tuskegee Airmen as mechanic-support personnel. He remained in the Airmen group attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant, SSGT Hogues. Hogues later became a senior pastor and minister and an electro-plater from which he retired after 47 years.

A memorial service for both Hogues and his wife is scheduled for Saturday.