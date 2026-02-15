Homeland Security at center of partial shutdown as immigration enforcement clash grows

A partial government shutdown started Saturday, with the Department of Homeland Security at the center of the impasse.

Democrats are demanding that federal immigration agents remove their masks, wear identification, and operate without racial profiling.

"They're brutalizing everyday Americans and law-abiding immigrant families. They're not targeting violent felons who are here illegally," said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

ICE and Border Patrol will continue to operate due to President Trump's One Big Beautiful bill.

"We have to protect law enforcement. ICE has done a phenomenal job," said Trump.

Shutdown affects key DHS agencies

The shutdown halts pay for TSA, FEMA, and the Coast Guard.

DFW Airport officials say operations are running normally, though travelers say they sympathize with TSA agents who are showing up to work without pay.

"I always have respect for these people. It's probably one of the hardest jobs, dealing with cranky people all day," said Mason Huber.

"I think they're incredibly dedicated for doing that. I personally don't know that I would," said Peter Winnette.

Workers could avoid missed paychecks

If lawmakers reach a deal within the next two weeks, DHS workers will not miss a paycheck.

"I'd want them to be paid. Their job is pretty important, getting me to and from places, getting everyone there, so they should probably be getting paid more than anyone else," said Huber.

Air traffic controllers unaffected

Air traffic controllers are not being affected because they fall under the Department of Transportation's budget.