Home featured in 'Dazed and Confused' listed for sale in Austin

AUSTIN – Fans of the movie "Dazed and Confused" can purchase a piece of the film for just under $1 million.

The home where movie character Mitch Kramer lived was listed for sale earlier this week, according to Zillow. The home is located in Northwest Austin, just off the MoPac Expressway.

"This home is as cool as it gets—and it'd be really cool if you did make it yours," the listing said, taking a line from Matthew McConaughey's character in the film, David Wooderson. "You gotta keep livin', man—L-I-V-I-N'."

The 2,137 sq ft one-story home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two office spaces and a game room, according to the listing. The listing also said it was recently renovated.

For fans of the movie interested in purchasing the house, it's listed for $950,000.

According to Travis County records, the home was built in 1964 and has had one owner since.

"Dazed and Confused" was filmed at various locations around Austin in the early 1990s and starred McConaughey and Ben Affleck. The movie is set in 1976 and tells the story of a group of teenagers celebrating the last day of high school and all of the adventures that followed.