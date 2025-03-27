Season 2 of "Landman" is filming in North Texas. Want to be an extra? Here's how

The filming of Season 2 of the Paramount hit show "Landman" is underway, and North Texans have a chance to be extras in the show.

Legacy Casting has posted several open calls on MyCastingFile, a website used to cast extras and background actors.

The scenes are being filmed in various locations, including Fort Worth, Benbrook, Weatherford, Cresson and Irving.

Men with dirty trucks

Thirty "roughneck" men with trucks, in any color except red, are needed for a night shoot in Cresson on Friday, April 4. Instructions say if you are booked with your vehicle, "do not wash it." The scene portrays men on their way to work in the patch, and the roads are dusty/dirty, so dirty trucks are a plus.

Senior citizens

A second listing seeks senior citizens who are available to be regulars at Western Skies Retirement Home. You may remember when Angela and Ainsley volunteered at the nursing home in Season 1. The scenes are shot at Hilltop Park Rehabilitation and Care Center, a nursing home in Weatherford.

There are separate calls for administrator and attendant extras as well.

Truck stop patrons and paramedics

If you don't own a truck, there's still an opportunity for you. On Wednesday, April 2, extras are needed to work as "truck stop patrons" with their vehicles, but no red or white cars will be accepted. This shoot will take place in Weatherford.

If you are a paramedic, extras are needed for a scene in which you will look like you are administering first aid to one of the 'Landman' characters. You must have first-response experience to be considered for this role.

All of the extra roles are paid roles. To be considered, you must create a profile on the mycastingfile website.

So, who knows? You or one of your friends could soon be seen on the big screen.

Season 2 of "Landman" does not have a specific release date yet.