Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations in North Texas

September 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. The month-long celebration spans 30 days from September 15 until October 15. It is an opportunity to recognize, celebrate and learn more about community culture. Here are a few events to attend in North Texas this month.

Events

Dallas Museum of Art

Sept. 20, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Dallas Museum of Art is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with live Salsa, Merengue, Cumbia, and Bachata music. They will also be playing Dallas-based filmmaker Merced Elizondo's short film The Mourning Of, followed by a Q&A with the actors.

Sundance Square Car & Culture Show

Sept. 20, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This is the third year for the annual lowrider car show in Fort Worth, showcasing the local lowrider communities.

Latinidad Festival Kick-Off

Sept. 20, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Latinadades Theatre Festival will kick off on Sept. 20 with a parade, live music, food and vendors at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden ¡Celebramos! Hispanic Culture & Heritage Event

Weekly on Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden will host various weekend events showcasing cultural performances, exhibitions and shopping opportunities.

Southlake Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Sept. 27, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The Southlake Hispanic Heritage Celebration will "honor" heritage through music, dance, art and cuisine.

Arlington Levitt Pavilion Concert

Oct. 4, 5 p.m.

Arlington's Levitt Pavilion will host a Hispanic Heritage Celebration in partnership with the Arlington Latino Advisory Council. This free event includes performances by Sam Houston Folklorico, Latin Express and Little Joe y La Familia.

Michelada Festival

Oct. 12, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Created to celebrate food, music and heritage in Downtown Fort Worth, the free Michelada Festival began in 2016 and raises funds to award scholarships to Fort Worth ISD graduates.

Exhibits

Sundance Square Car & Culture Exhibition

Sept. 6 – Jan 4

The Sundance Square Car & Culture Exhibition at Caravan of Dreams Gallery in Fort Worth features artists from across Texas and the Western U.S. showcasing Latin heritage, craft and evolution.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Sept. 20 – Nov. 2

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will have their Mundo Mexico! exhibit featuring 1000,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash to create sculptures reimagining seven iconic Mexican regions.

Latinidades Theatre Festival

Sept. 27 - Oct. 12

Cara Mía Theatre has six mainstage productions plus second-stage performances showcasing theater, dance, music, and poetry. The shows highlight diverse Latin American voices.

Meadows Museum

Sept. 14 – Jan. 11

The Meadows Museum has two new exhibits: Roaming Mexico: Laura Wilson, featuring over thirty years of images documenting photographer Laura Wilson's journeys across Mexico, and Manuel Álvarez Bravo: Visions of Mexico, an exhibition featuring the work of Mexican photographer Manuel Álvarez Bravo.

Hispanic culture year-round

Dallas Latino Cultural Center

Open Tues – Sat from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Latino Cultural Center, located in Dallas, is a "multidisciplinary arts center and regional catalyst for the preservation, development and promotion of Latino and Hispanic arts and culture.

Mercado369 Galleries

Located in Oak Cliff, Mercado369 is home to the only life-sized statue of Mexican singer and songwriter, Juan Gabriel, in the U.S.

Political climate affects celebrations nationwide

Many Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations across the country have been scrapped due to ICE raid fears and a changed political climate.

Masked ICE agents carrying out President Trump's policies via workplace raids at farms, manufacturing plants and elsewhere - which has included detaining legal residents - led some to fear large gatherings would become additional targets for raids. Another obstacle heritage celebrations face is the perception that they'd violate bans on DEI programming - something Mr. Trump has discouraged across federal agencies. Some companies and universities have followed suit.

More than 68 million people identify as ethnically Hispanic in the U.S., according to the latest census estimates.

The White House so far has not mentioned any planned events. Last year, President Joe Biden hosted a reception and issued a proclamation for the occasion.