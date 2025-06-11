Southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 in Uptown Dallas closed due to police investigation

A report of a shooting on U.S. Highway 75 Wednesday morning is leading to major backups on the busy highway. All southbound traffic is being forced to exit at Haskell Avenue, with traffic backing up as far as Southwestern Boulevard.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call on the highway just before 10 a.m., and they found that someone had been shot. Paramedics responded and pronounced them dead. Later, police said the shooting was an apparent suicide.

Video from CBS News Texas Chopper showed at least six law enforcement vehicles surrounding a black Cadillac SUV in the middle of the highway, just north of the Lemmon Avenue overpass.

It is unclear how long the highway will be closed.