Watch CBS News
Local News

Southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 in Uptown Dallas closed due to police investigation

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

SB US-75 shut down in Dallas due to police investigation
SB US-75 shut down in Dallas due to police investigation 00:30

A report of a shooting on U.S. Highway 75 Wednesday morning is leading to major backups on the busy highway. All southbound traffic is being forced to exit at Haskell Avenue, with traffic backing up as far as Southwestern Boulevard.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call on the highway just before 10 a.m., and they found that  someone had been shot. Paramedics responded and pronounced them dead. Later, police said the shooting was an apparent suicide.

Video from CBS News Texas Chopper showed at least six law enforcement vehicles surrounding a black Cadillac SUV in the middle of the highway, just north of the Lemmon Avenue overpass.

It is unclear how long the highway will be closed.

Steven Rosenbaum

Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.