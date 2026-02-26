High-speed chase across North Texas ends in crash in Fort Worth, five suspects arrested

A high-speed chase that started in Ellis County ended in a rollover crash in West Fort Worth early Thursday morning.

The chase started in Ellis County at 3:22 a.m.,when an Ellis County sheriff's deputy observed gunfire coming from a vehicle in southern Midlothian, near FM 873 and FM 633, the sheriff's office said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The deputy tried to pull over the vehicle but it sped off and law enforcement gave chase. Suspects shot at deputies during the pursuit, the sheriff's office said.

The chase continued down I-30 with multiple law enforcement agencies assisting. At one point, officers could see items being thrown from the car. They later searched the area and found a firearm, Fort Worth PD spokesperson Bradley Perez said at the scene.

Fort Worth police officers were able to deploy tire spikes, which resulted in the rollover crash on Camp Bowie Boulevard near Bernie Anderson Avenue.

Four suspects were injured and one of them was unresponsive, Perez said. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening. A fifth suspect refused medical treatment and was taken into custody by Ellis County deputies.

One Fort Worth police officer was treated for a minor injury. At least two Fort Worth Police Department squad cars were damaged in the chase.