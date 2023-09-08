Here's how DFW is honoring lives lost in 9/11

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Monday marks 22 years since that horrible day when the Twin Towers and World Trade Center were attacked by terrorists in New York City. Here are a few events DFW has planned throughout the weekend to honor the lives lost in 9/11.

Memorial Stair Climb

First responders from North Texas will honor the memory and sacrifice of their fallen brothers and sisters who died in 9/11. Firefighters, first responders and EMS personnel will climb 110 stories of stairs, symbolizing the trek to the top of the World Trade Center Towers. The 12th annual Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will start at 8:00 a.m. at the Comerica Bank Tower. The event is set to wrap up at 10:00 a.m.

9/11 memorial sculpture dedication

A sculpture will be unveiled in Rowlett Saturday that honors the New York City firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11. The sculpture will be unveiled at 10:30 a.m. at Fire Station 2 (8602 Schrade Road).

Red, White and Blue Freedom Walk

The Red, White and Blue Freedom Walk will take place Sunday in Lewisville. Families are encouraged to join the walk starting at 6:30 p.m. Eventually, everyone will meet at a central point: Lewisville Lake Pedestrian Bridge. You are encouraged to bring an American flag, Texas flag, or any flag from a branch of the U.S. Military.