Helping kids be their best selves at school – 11 Days of Giving

CBS News Texas and Tom Thumb Albertsons are continuing to recognize those making a difference in the North Texas community. Communities in Schools is the latest organization to receive a $1,000 grant as part of the 11 Days of Giving.

Communities in Schools is dedicated to make sure kids have what they need to be successful in school. That includes the basics, like hygiene item, food and coats in the winter.

"When I've gotten a good night's rest, when I have food in my belly, when I have a roof over my head and when I have the basic things that I need in life, I'm set up to learn and excel," said Summer Rose, the CEO of Communities in Schools.

In addition to physical items, the organization provides so much more, like help identify students who might be struggling with mental health issues.

"We surround students with support and focus on four areas. So we're looking at academics, behavior and mental health, attendance and basic needs," Rose said.

The $1,000 will go a long way to making sure kids are showing up as their best selves in school.

"We're so excited about this because this essentially can equip a kid through a whole school year to have what they need," Rose said.