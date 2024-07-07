Heavy rainfall, winds expected in North Texas from Hurricane Beryl, flooding may be possible

NORTH TEXAS — Beryl is officially a Hurricane again. The National Hurricane Center updated at 11 p.m. to upgrade Beryl's 75 mph winds and a Category 1 Hurricane. North Texas can expect winds and heavy rainfall. Flash flooding is possible.

Hurricane Beryl is still getting stronger overnight and could get closer to 80-85 mph winds by landfall.

It appears the center of the circulation will pass right over Houston, the city is under a Hurricane Warning as well as Galveston. Galveston is expecting a storm surge of 5-7ft. Downtown Houston is expecting winds over 80mph by 9a-10. Flooding is almost certain.

The hurricane will weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches the I-45 corridors near Madisonville. The center will move over east Texas, missing our eastern counties (Anderson) by maybe a county.

Wind gusts in the metroplex could get over 35 mph. The 45 mph and higher winds will be along our southeast and east counties all afternoon and into the evening.

Storm timing for North Texas

12 a.m. - 2 a.m.: If any isolated storms to our northwest hold together Sunday night, this would be the timeframe they could reach DFW.

2 a.m. - 5 a.m.: Isolated stray hit/miss showers could pop up across the region.

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Heavier showers and thunderstorms are possible in the metroplex and especially points to the east. If more showers and storms develop between the frontal boundary and Beryl, they could drop fast-hitting, heavy rainfall.

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Remaining activity should diminish or exit East/Northeast.

The latest track shifts a weakening Beryl further east of DFW.

All in all, the heaviest rainfall is trending east of the metroplex with a steep drop-off to the west of Beryl's potential track. However, due to the interaction with the frontal boundary moving in from the northwest and Beryl, there certainly could be locally much higher amounts if stronger storms develop right over DFW.

Starting late week and amplifying into next week, a large upper-level ridge of high pressure will sit over the south and expand across the central and western United States. We could see extreme heat build back in for the extended forecast as a result.

For the 7-day forecast, Beryl and its associated activity exit the region quickly followed by more heat.