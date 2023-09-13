Heavy rain possible Thursday with temps below normal

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Thursday is the day we've been waiting for, with the best chance for the area to receive some much-needed rainfall.

Coverage is at 80%, particularly for the morning hours. Keep in mind that just because we have an 80% chance of rain doesn't mean it's going to be raining heavily all day.

The highest rainfall totals on Thursday will likely come in the area highlighted in the darker green, below. One to 2" of rainfall could be possible in this area alone.

It will keep the temperatures cooler than normal through the end of the week. By Sunday, we should be drying out and high temps will be back to normal.

We still have some 90's in the forecast – only low 90s though, so don't get too mad at us.