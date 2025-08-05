Watch CBS News
Local News

Heat continues to build across Dallas-Fort Worth with plenty of sunshine

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Heat index brings "feels-like" temperatures back to triple digits in DFW
Heat index brings "feels-like" temperatures back to triple digits in DFW 03:17

Tuesday had a much quieter start with no storms, just a few high clouds and temperatures in the 70s.

Yesterday morning, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport experienced its strongest wind gust on record when a microburst produced an 89 mph wind gust.

download.png
CBS News Texas

No significant rain chances are in the forecast for the next several days as high pressure strengthens and shifts back into the area.

Today begins a warming trend with highs in the mid-90s, which are still below average for this time of year.

download-1.png
CBS News Texas

Light winds, sunny skies and hot temperatures are all a recipe for another air quality alert today.

It will be unhealthy outside for sensitive groups; those with asthma and upper respiratory issues should minimize their time outdoors.

As temperatures climb back to near 100 degrees this week, so do "feels-like" temperatures.

Heat advisories are likely Thursday into Friday as heat index values climb to 107 degrees.

download-2.png
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue