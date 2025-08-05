Heat continues to build across Dallas-Fort Worth with plenty of sunshine

Tuesday had a much quieter start with no storms, just a few high clouds and temperatures in the 70s.

Yesterday morning, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport experienced its strongest wind gust on record when a microburst produced an 89 mph wind gust.

CBS News Texas

No significant rain chances are in the forecast for the next several days as high pressure strengthens and shifts back into the area.

Today begins a warming trend with highs in the mid-90s, which are still below average for this time of year.

CBS News Texas

Light winds, sunny skies and hot temperatures are all a recipe for another air quality alert today.

It will be unhealthy outside for sensitive groups; those with asthma and upper respiratory issues should minimize their time outdoors.

As temperatures climb back to near 100 degrees this week, so do "feels-like" temperatures.

Heat advisories are likely Thursday into Friday as heat index values climb to 107 degrees.

CBS News Texas