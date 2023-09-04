Watch CBS News
Heat and humidity continue through the week with record-highs possible

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We hit 100° again Monday! The record is safe, but the same can't be said for record highs later this week.

We're now up to 49 triple-digit days so far this year, more than last year and certainly more than the average. We'll add more to the count this week. Keep in mind, our normal last day of 100° heat is August 26.  

We're forecasting a high of 102° Tuesday after a warm and breezy overnight.

By Wednesday, we're talking about possible record heat. If this forecast is verified, we'll definitely have new record highs for Thursday and Friday.

Some good news? Not only does the triple-digit heat break for the weekend with some rain in the forecast, but models are hinting at a couple of cold fronts next week. We could have some highs in the 80s and even better rain chances to come next week – fingers crossed!  

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

