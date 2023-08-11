Heat and critical fire threat continue through weekend

Heat and critical fire threat to continue through weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We're watching a critical fire threat as excessive heat continues before a slight break in the heat early next week.

The high Friday was 106° and we're forecasting it to be even hotter Saturday.

While 106° wasn't a record, the morning low of 84° was a new record for the highest minimum temperature.

Saturday's forecast would tie the current record. Sunday's forecast would be a new record.

Our weather alerts go through Monday. A weak front will hopefully knock temps down for Tuesday. At the very least, it will hopefully drop our lows back into the 70s for a couple of days.