Watch CBS News
Local News

Heat and critical fire threat continue through weekend

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Heat and critical fire threat to continue through weekend
Heat and critical fire threat to continue through weekend 02:45

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We're watching a critical fire threat as excessive heat continues before a slight break in the heat early next week.

The high Friday was 106° and we're forecasting it to be even hotter Saturday.

download.png

While 106° wasn't a record, the morning low of 84° was a new record for the highest minimum temperature.  

download.png

 Saturday's forecast would tie the current record. Sunday's forecast would be a new record.   

download.png

Our weather alerts go through Monday. A weak front will hopefully knock temps down for Tuesday. At the very least, it will hopefully drop our lows back into the 70s for a couple of days.  

download.png
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 6:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.