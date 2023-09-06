Heat advisory in effect through Wednesday evening

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - More dangerous heat is in your first alert forecast, but a break from the heat is coming by the weekend.

A heat advisory is in effect for North Texas until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Feels-like temperatures will be between 105 and 110 degrees.

Protect yourself from the heat! Drink water and take breaks while outdoors. Also, remember to never leave your child or pet in a hot car.

Actual high temperatures will be around 103 degrees Wednesday afternoon, which will be close to our record high of 104 degrees set back in 2012. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. A front will nudge in from our north, giving way to a 20-30% chance of storms today. The highest rain chances will be west of the Metroplex.

Wednesday will bring partly cloudy skies and a shower is possible early in the day. Low temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Heads up: Thursday and Friday are weather alerts due to the dangerous heat.

An excessive heat warning is likely as our temperatures rise to 107 degrees by Friday afternoon. Heat index values will be even higher.

On top of that, there will be near-record high temperatures Thursday and Friday. Our current record on Thursday is 104 degrees set back in 2012, and on Friday, the current record high is 100 degrees set back in 1998.



Some heat relief is on the way, though, starting this weekend. High pressure will retreat to our west, giving way to healthier rain chances this weekend but especially next week.

The rain chance on Saturday and Sunday will be around 20%. We're not expecting a washout, but a few isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances are even higher Monday and Tuesday at 30-40% for now. Some heavy rain is possible while highs will cool into the mid 80s.