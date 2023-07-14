Heat advisory in effect for North Texas through Saturday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We're tracking more heat in your First Alert Forecast for Friday, but by Sunday, we might get a little relief.

A heat advisory is in effect for most of North Texas until 9:00 p.m. Saturday. Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 110 degrees. Remember to protect you and your family from the dangerous heat and drink plenty of water. Also, take frequent breaks while outdoors.

Friday's actual high temperatures will be around 104 degrees under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower and storm is possible, especially north toward the Red River. The rain chance is 20%. We're not expecting a washout but we could use some rain.

An elevated fire threat is in effect for areas west of I-35 Friday afternoon—and for the next few afternoons, as well. Grass fires could develop quickly if you're not careful. Dry, hot conditions and gusty winds could create wildfires. Outdoor burning should be avoided.

Friday evening, we'll see partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 80s.

This weekend, a cold front will impact our area, giving way to some showers and temperatures a little lower from where they've been, particularly on Sunday.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 100s. Feels-like temperatures could rise as high as 110 degrees in a few areas. We'll see partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower or storm.

Sunday brings a better chance of scattered storms with the cold front closer to North Texas. The chance for rain is 30% for now, with extra clouds in the area. Along with our chance of rain, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Still, though, it will feel like the triple digits.

High temperatures are back into the low 100s by Monday.