First Alert Weather: Heat advisory extended throughout weekend, possible storms

By Brittany Rainey

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We are off to a warm and muggy start with temperatures near 80 and a mix of sun and clouds.

Skies will clear Friday as temperatures soar back into the upper 90s, but it will feel closer to 105-110 degrees.

The heat advisory has been expanded to include all of North Texas and extended until 8:00 p.m. Sunday. That may be upgraded to an excessive heat warning as temperatures will feel closer to 115 degrees Sunday – Wednesday next week.

An isolated shower or storm may be possible northeast of the Metroplex tomorrow otherwise a ridge to our southwest slowly builds in over Texas by midweek which will keep us dry and dangerously hot.  

We are finally seeing a shift in our stormy weather pattern as the ridge that has been sitting to our southwest moves directly over Texas. There won't be much relief in the morning hours as temperatures only "cool" into the lower 80s overnight, so make sure to stay hydrated.

