Heat advisory continues for North Texas before weekend relief

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is tracking slightly "cooler" weather for your weekend. But Friday is going to be another scorcher.

A heat advisory is in effect for North Texas until 8:00 p.m. Friday Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 108 degrees or so through the afternoon. Remember to protect yourself from the heat by drinking water, taking frequent breaks while outdoors and not leaving your kids and pets in a hot car.

As for sky conditions, there will be a mix of sun and clouds Friday as a weak cold front slides in from the north. Most areas should remain dry. Actual high temperatures will be around 103 degrees in the afternoon.

Friday evening, a stray shower or storm is possible, especially for areas north of I-20. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.



This weekend, there will be a break from the extreme heat, but it won't last long.

As the cold front pushes farther south and our winds turn from the northeast, high temperatures will drop into the mid 90s Saturday, with feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s.

An isolated shower or storm is possible, but a washout is not expected Saturday—the chance for rain is 10-20%. Otherwise, there will be a mix of sun and clouds.

On Sunday, there will be mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 90s. High temperatures are back in the triple digits next week.