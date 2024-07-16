Heat advisory continues before rare July cold front arrives to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Tuesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the week, and if Dallas-Fort Worth reaches 102 degrees, it will be the hottest day of the year.

A heat advisory is in effect for most of North Texas until 8 p.m.

People in the area are advised to continue taking heat precautions because the "feels like" temperatures could reach above 105 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids, wear sunscreen, limit time spent outside, take breaks in the shade if possible and wear loose-fitting and lightweight clothing.

The area of high pressure still controls the pattern on Tuesday and Wednesday and keeps temperatures into the triple digits or very close through the mid-week.

However, the upper-level pattern switches and allows a more northerly flow to develop which brings in a cold front Wednesday and even some much-needed rain into the forecast.

The rare summer cold front is followed by a rare July upper-level pattern with an area of low pressure settling over the midwest this weekend and into next week.

This pattern keeps more of a northerly to northwest flow aloft which allows surface temperatures to stay below average from Thursday through the weekend and into next week. This also allows several rain chances to the forecast which is also rare for July.

Temperatures drop slightly on Wednesday to the upper 90s before the front moves through but some locations could still see temperatures in the triple digits. After the next few days, high temperatures will barely hit the low 90s into next week.

