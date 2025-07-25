Heat advisory again Saturday, feels-like temps as high as 108°, isolated storm chances Saturday

Friday marked our hottest day of the year so far, with a high temperature of 99° at DFW Airport. Parts of North Texas reached triple-digit temperatures, though, including Fort Worth.

Feels-like temperatures were even hotter, ranging from 100 ° to 107° across North Texas.

We will see the return of our heat advisory again Saturday afternoon, even as air temperatures drop back into the middle 90s. It will be a very humid weekend in North Texas, so even with the drop in temperatures, our heat indices will still be as high as 108°, which puts us back into heat advisory criteria.

Dew points will rise by as much as 10° this weekend, thanks to a plume of tropical moisture coming in from the Gulf.

This moisture will bring additional cloud coverage, as well as isolated storm chances Saturday afternoon. Better chances will be along and east of I-35.

That rise in dew points will give us a very muggy feel all weekend, keeping those feels-like temps well into the triple digits.

As we head into next week, sunshine is back in full force; fortunately, dew points start to drop, but temperatures remain in the upper 90s to near-100 as a ridge of high pressure settles in over the Southern Plains.

Stay hydrated, and limit outdoor time for you, your kids, and your pets. Stay cool!