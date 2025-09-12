HBCUs heighten security after Charlie Kirk's murder sparks threats, fear, and political unrest

The arrest of a suspect in the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk comes as the nation grapples with a wave of grief, anger, and fear — emotions that have spilled into real-world consequences for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

In the days following Kirk's death, threats circulated online targeting HBCUs across the country. While the FBI later determined those threats were not credible, they still led to lockdowns, class cancellations, and heightened security measures on multiple campuses.

Paul Quinn College, a Dallas-based HBCU, told reporters it is "monitoring these developing situations closely" and remains aware of the national climate.

Online rhetoric fuels real-world fear

Kirk's murder sparked intense reactions online, including violent rhetoric and politically charged accusations. On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump released a video statement on Truth Social, blaming "the radical left" for Kirk's death.

"This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now," Trump said.

While leaders across the political spectrum have condemned the killing, many fear the damage is already done — especially in communities of color.

Black communities bear the burden

Color of Change, a national racial justice organization, addressed the threats in a post on Instagram, writing:

"The last few days in this country have been filled with violence and tragedy. Our political landscape has become rife with rage, grief, and uncertainty. But what remains consistent is that Black people are the first targets during political unrest. Even when the perpetrators of political violence are unknown, our communities bear the consequences."

As investigations continue, HBCUs remain on high alert — not just for physical safety, but for the emotional toll of being caught in the crossfire of political violence.