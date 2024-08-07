H-E-B opens its doors in another Frisco location

FRISCO – Thousands of shoppers headed to the newest H-E-B store in Frisco Wednesday morning for the store's grand opening.

This is the second location for the city and the seventh in North Texas.

Early morning shoppers were welcomed by cheerleaders, a marching band and mascots.

Executive Director of H-E-B Juan-Carlos Ruck said that due to the large response to the first location in Frisco, the chain was eager to open a second.

"It is a lot of work," said Ruck. "You have 700 partners that were hired for this store and got them trained to give the H-E-B experience to our partners. Couple of years in the making, easily. We like to joke, but when we saw the reaction to our first store in Frisco and the 1500 folks standing in line, we knew we had to get started on the second store quick, so lots of planning."

Shoppers lined the sidewalk dark and early, some even waiting overnight.

Some customers said it's the hospitable H-E-B employees that keep them coming back.

"People will walk out and help bring groceries to your car, say you lost all your balloons in the parking lot, you can come back in and get them all," said Miles McDonald. "People will work with you, and they are honest, straightforward, and awesome."

H-E-B is a fan-favorite grocery store among millions of Texans and is regularly ranked the top grocery store in the U.S.

The store is known for its community service in each diverse city they are located in.

"I'm literally always at H-E-B," said Melanie Hendricks. "This is my go-to and has been my whole life. Texans, we are built different. This is the store for us."

The new location is at 899 University Drive.