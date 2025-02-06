H-E-B makes it easier to shop healthy with new wellness program

PLANO – In a grocery store as abundant as H-E-B, navigating the aisles can be daunting, especially for healthier options.

To help shoppers find nutritious options, H-E-B is rolling out a new health and wellness program this year. H-E-B Dietitian Picks is a program where dietitians share their recommendations on which foods to avoid or enjoy, while also offering free recipes with each ingredient.

"We like to use the grocery store as our classroom," said Mary Katharine Hutchinson, an H-E-B nutritionist. She recommended prioritizing protein and fiber, limiting fats and sugars, and adding fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to your diet.

Some shoppers said they are already taking steps to healthier living and utilizing the new tool. Jon Edwards said he lost 16 pounds since the new year just by eating healthier.

"We started looking at our budget, so we started coming to the store more, buying affordable meats, things like that," said Edwards. "Nothing processed or pre-cooked, really."

Michele Roels said he lost 60 pounds years back and added that with consistency, anyone can too.

"I do a lot of turkey and chicken, instead of beef and pork, and I eat a lot of fish," she said. "Stick with it, and you will see the results eventually. It might take a long time, but if you stick with it, it helps."