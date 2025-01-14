Texas-based H-E-B ranked No. 1 grocery store in the U.S., report says

H-E-B official says 38,000 tortillas were prepped for Mansfield grand opening

H-E-B official says 38,000 tortillas were prepped for Mansfield grand opening

Texas-based H-E-B is the No. 1 grocery store in the U.S., coming out on top among the likes of Amazon, Costco, Target and Trader Joe's, according to a new report.

The report was recently published by customer data science firm Dunnhumby. The company's Retailer Preference Index evaluated dozens of grocery chains on factors like convenience, quality and price. It also weighed factors like the digital shopping experience, promotions and coupons.

This is the third time in the last eight years that H-E-B has ranked No. 1, which the report said was due to its superior ability to deliver a combination of better savings and better experience and assortment, supported by time savings through better digital capabilities. H-E-B ranked No. 7 when it came to quality and No. 10 when it came to price.

It might not come as a shock that the Texas-based grocer is ranked above all else – hundreds and sometimes at least a thousand shoppers line up for grand openings of new North Texas H-E-B locations every time.

When the first North Texas location of H-E-B opened in Frisco in 2022, Juan-Carlos Ruck, the company's executive director, said that due to the large response, the chain was eager to open a second.

"It is a lot of work," said Ruck. "Couple of years in the making, easily. We like to joke, but when we saw the reaction to our first store in Frisco and the 1,500 folks standing in line, we knew we had to get started on the second store quick."

H-E-Bs have since popped up across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, including a second Frisco location that opened about two years later.

Full grocery store rankings

H-E-B Amazon Costco Wholesale Market Basket Sam's Club Wegmans Aldi ShopRite Walmart Neighborhood Market Walmart Publix Target fry's WinCo Foods Kroger Trader Joe's