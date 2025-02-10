H-E-B giving away free groceries for a year to 120 lucky shoppers

Want free groceries? H-E-B giving away a year of free groceries to 120 Texans

Want free groceries? H-E-B giving away a year of free groceries to 120 Texans

Want free groceries? H-E-B giving away a year of free groceries to 120 Texans

H-E-B is giving Texans a chance at winning free groceries for a year.

To celebrate its 120th birthday, the Texas-based grocer is giving away free groceries to 120 Texans. It's all a part of its "Big Thanks Texas Giveaway" which was announced during a Super Bowl commercial Sunday night.

From Feb. 10 through June 9, one winner will be selected daily to win a $7,000 H-E-B gift card.

Shoppers can enter the contest by making a purchase using the My H-E-B app and showing a barcode to a cashier or ordering groceries via the app. Shoppers who don't have the app can also enter the giveaway by mail.

Shoppers are eligible to enter the giveaway once a day. H-E-B said winners will be notified with a phone call and an email.

Last month, H-E-B was named the No. 1 grocery store in the U.S. for the fourth time in eight years. The report said this was due to its superior ability to deliver a combination of better savings and better experience and assortment, supported by time savings through better digital capabilities.