Group camps out early in North Texas for Monday's total solar eclipse

Group camps out in Waxahachie for total solar eclipse

WAXAHACHIE – Around 400,000 people from all over the country are expected to flood the Metroplex for Monday's total solar eclipse.

But in Waxahachie, one group of Texans is camping out to make sure they're in prime position.

The Northside RV Resort is the place to be for the Texas W Club.

"It's gonna get dark, then it's gonna get light, then we're gonna go party," said Tommy Pearson, a club member.

Members are excited for Monday's total solar eclipse.

"We could have watched it from home, but it's so much better being with a bunch of friends," said Leann Horn.

To be exact, 36 RVs and 71 friends.

Club President Terry Hughes plans on making the most of it.

"This is the last one that's going to be in Texas for 35 years, so this probably going to be my last chance to see one," Hughes said.

He and his wife have traveled to every state but two in their coach.

"North Dakota and maybe Rhode Island, that little bitty one," he said.

Hughes and the group have been planning this get-together for 18 months. Now they just need a little help from Mother Nature.

"We'll be more excited if we have a sunny day, I can assure you that," said George Zachey, club member.

But clouds or not, this trip comes down to one word for these RV enthusiasts.

"Friendship. It's all about Friendship and the people you meet," said C.W. Harris, club member.