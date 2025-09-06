Former North Texas teacher's aide faces charges for allegedly hurting special needs child, officials say

A former Greenville ISD teacher's aide was arrested for allegedly injuring a special needs child inside a classroom, according to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

Lakenya Dwynette Harris has been charged with injury child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury, police records show.

What Greenville ISD says

According to a statement by Greenville ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Lopez, a parent reported concerns that Harris was physically hurting a special education student.

Lopez states that the school's administration began a formal internal investigation, and the district notified both Child Protective Services and the Greenville ISD Police Department.

The district said that Harris resigned from her position amid the investigation, and her alleged misconduct was reported to the State Board of Educator Certification for possible disciplinary sanctions against Harris's certificate.

On Thursday, Sept. 4, an arrest warrant was issued for Harris, and she was taken into custody by the Greenville ISD police officers and booked into jail. Her bond has been set at $75,000, police records show.

"Greenville ISD takes all misconduct seriously and remains committed to providing a safe, respectful, and supportive learning environment for every student," Lopez said in a statement. "While federal and state privacy laws prevent the release of specific details, the District assures the community that we have acted promptly, transparently, and in accordance with our policies and all applicable laws."