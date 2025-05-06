Man arrested after allegedly stabbing 19-year-old brother at Grapevine apartment complex, police say

A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing his 19-year-old brother, who was found injured at a Grapevine convenience store Monday night, police said.

At about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the Gulf Convenience Store in the 2700 block of Mustang Drive after receiving a call from the clerk, who claimed a person ran into the store bleeding before collapsing on the floor.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least three stab wounds and began lifesaving measures.

According to the news release, one officer applied gauze to a wound while another applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding from the victim's leg. When medics arrived, the victim was transported to the hospital. Police said he's expected to survive his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives learned the incident began at a nearby apartment complex, which is where the stabbing happened, Grapevine PD confirmed.

Detectives later identified the suspect as the victim's 24-year-old brother, Angel Martinez.

Angel Martinez, 24, in custody at the Grapevine Detention Center. Grapevine Police Department

Martinez was arrested for aggravated assault dating/family/household with a deadly weapon, which is a first-degree felony, Grapevine PD said.

Martinez was taken to the Grapevine Detention Center and will later be transported to the Tarrant County jail.