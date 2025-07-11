Manhunt underway for North Texas child sex assault suspect on state's 10 Most Wanted list

Grapevine police are asking for the public's help to locate a wanted fugitive accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

Investigators said 33-year-old Jose Marquina-Bonilla is considered a violent criminal and is now on the Texas' 10 Most Wanted list.

Detectives said they have pursued multiple leads but have so far been unable to find him. Authorities believe he may be hiding with friends or family in North Texas and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Grapevine police are working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety in the ongoing search.

Anyone who knows where Marquina-Bonilla might be is urged to contact Grapevine Detective Velez at svelez@grapevinetexas.gov or by calling 817-410-3268.