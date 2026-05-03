Man shot by Grand Prairie officer after allegedly stealing car, leading police on chase before opening fire, officials say

A suspect was injured in a shooting involving a Grand Prairie police officer after allegedly stealing his ex-girlfriend's car, leading officers on a chase and opening fire, officials said Sunday.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Mark Williams, of Grimes, Texas, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

How the officer-involved shooting unfolded

The Grand Prairie Police Department said at about 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a reported family disturbance in the 3900 block of Dechman Drive.

Police said the 911 caller was the ex-girlfriend of the suspect, Williams, who arrived at her home and allegedly stole her car.

When officers located Williams driving the vehicle, they tried to perform a traffic stop, but Williams fled the scene, leading officers on a pursuit, officials said.

A short time later, the vehicle Williams was driving became disabled, and police said Williams was armed with an AR-15 and began firing at an officer, striking that officer's patrol vehicle.

Officials said that the officer returned fire, hitting Williams, who then surrendered and was taken to the hospital after officers provided aid.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Police said Williams, who was also wanted on multiple felony warrants, is expected to survive his injuries. He will face an additional charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, with more charges expected.

Grand Prairie PD said, per departmental policy, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office Officer‐Involved Shooting Team responded to the scene and is conducting an independent investigation. The department's Office of Professional Standards will also be conducting an administrative investigation.