Assault suspect fatally shot by Grand Prairie police officer after allegedly reaching for gun, officials say

An assault suspect was shot and killed by a Grand Prairie police officer early Sunday morning, the police department confirmed.

Authorities said the Grand Prairie Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who was screaming and claiming her boyfriend was assaulting her inside a vehicle as they traveled on I-30 from Dallas. She also told dispatch that her boyfriend was intoxicated and was armed with a handgun.

Grand Prairie PD said officers located the vehicle exiting I-30 at Belt Line Road, where the suspect came to a stop at a gas station parking lot.

Officers said the suspect was still assaulting the woman inside the vehicle, and as she exited the passenger side, an officer ran toward the vehicle to help her.

Police said the suspect was given multiple commands to show officers his empty hands as he exited the vehicle, but the suspect refused and began reaching back inside the vehicle.

"Fearing for his life and the life of the female," an officer fired his weapon at the suspect, striking him, Grand Prairie PD said in a news release.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the suspect, who was transported to a hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries, police said.

During a search of the vehicle where the suspect was reaching inside, officers found a loaded handgun.

Police said according to witnesses, the suspect was firing the gun multiple times out of the vehicle window before officers arrived.

The woman, who suffered injuries from the assault by the suspect, was treated and released, police said.

The identity of the suspect will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office once his next of kin is notified.

Grand Prairie PD said per the department's police, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office's Officer-Involved Shooting Team responded to the incident and will conduct an independent investigation. Grand Prairie PD will also conduct an administrative investigation.