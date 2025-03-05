Grand Prairie ISD names lone finalist to lead district after superintendent controversy

A month after its previous superintendent resigned amid controversy, Grand Prairie ISD's board has named the lone finalist to lead its district of nearly 4,000 employees and 27,000 students.

Gabe Trujillo Grand Prairie ISD

After a state-mandated 21-day waiting period, Gabe Trujillo – currently the superintendent of Nacogdoches schools – is expected to start in early April, the district said Wednesday in a release.

Trujillo's appointment comes about one month after the district's board accepted Jorge Arredondo's resignation, following a voluntary separation agreement. Arredondo was placed on administrative leave shortly after beginning his tenure at Grand Prairie ISD and initially faced termination before agreeing to step aside. Parents and community members expressed frustration over the district's failure to disclose details of an investigation into Arredondo.

Jorge Arredondo Grand Prairie ISD

Meanwhile, Trujillo – a veteran of the U.S. Air Force – has more than 30 years of experience in public education, having previously served for seven years in Grand Prairie ISD as director of secondary education, chief of schools, and area superintendent.

According to Grand Prairie ISD, Trujillo's journey is "one of perseverance, dedication, and transformational leadership."

"Born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, into a Spanish-speaking, United States military family, he is the eldest of four children," the district said. "His father, a son of migrant workers, joined the military at a young age to build a better future, while his mother, whose parents immigrated from the Dominican Republic, had only a third-grade education."

The district said Trujillo arrived in the U.S. from Panama in the early 1970s, speaking only Spanish.

"Through life's challenges and triumphs, he has remained steadfast in his commitment to faith, family, and education," the district said. "For 37 years, he has been married to his high school sweetheart, and together, they have raised three children, all products of public education and college graduates."

He is described as "a confident yet humble, passionate, and bilingual public servant," the district said.